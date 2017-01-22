Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Probable for Wednesday vs. Knicks
Matthews (hip) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks, Eddie Sefko of DallasNews.com reports.
Matthews suffered a right hip strain during Sunday's tilt against the Lakers and exited the game, but is expected to see the floor for the Mavericks next game against the Knicks. The 30-year-old has hit 43.2 percent of his threes over the past six games.
