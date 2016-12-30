Matthews recorded 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in a 101-89 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

After a four-game cold spell, the streaky Matthews seems to have righted the ship. Over his last five contests, Matthews has scored at least 16 points in each game while bagging a total of 12 three-pointers. The Mavericks were missing Dirk Nowitzki (illness) on Thursday and could be missing him for the second half of the back-to-back set Friday against the Warriors, so Matthews may again be in line for another high-volume role in the team's attack.