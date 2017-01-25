Matthews (hip) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Earlier in the week, the Mavericks were listing Matthews as probable, but they've drawn back a bit and are now considering him questionable. There still seems like a good chance he'll eventually take the court, but look for another update on his availability following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If Matthews can't take the court, it would likely mean added minutes for the likes of Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Anderson on the wing.