Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Questionable for Wednesday vs. Knicks
Matthews (hip) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Earlier in the week, the Mavericks were listing Matthews as probable, but they've drawn back a bit and are now considering him questionable. There still seems like a good chance he'll eventually take the court, but look for another update on his availability following Wednesday's morning shootaround. If Matthews can't take the court, it would likely mean added minutes for the likes of Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Anderson on the wing.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Probable for Wednesday vs. Knicks•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Injures hip Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Finishes with 18 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's win•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Bounces back with 18 points in Thursday victory•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Held to two points Monday•