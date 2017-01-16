Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores team-high 19 in Sunday's win
Matthews scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 win over the Timberwolves.
After scoring in single digits in three straight games, Matthews has bounced back with 37 points and eight three-pointers over his last two contests. He's been streaky this season, but the 30-year-old is showing signs of heating up once again.
More News
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Bounces back with 18 points in Thursday victory•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Held to two points Monday•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Puts up 20 points in win over Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Struggles against Denver•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Goes cold in loss vs. Pistons•
-
Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Scores 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting•