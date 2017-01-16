Matthews scored 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 98-87 win over the Timberwolves.

After scoring in single digits in three straight games, Matthews has bounced back with 37 points and eight three-pointers over his last two contests. He's been streaky this season, but the 30-year-old is showing signs of heating up once again.