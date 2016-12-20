Matthews scored nine points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), along with five assists and a steal in a 107-117 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

After seemingly breaking out of a season-long funk at the beginning of December, Matthews has gone cold over the past four games, shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc. His shot still doesn't have the same lift as it did before his Achilles injury two seasons ago, and his off-the-bounce game has no, well, "bounce" to it.