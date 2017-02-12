Matthews collected 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 victory over the Magic.

The veteran two-guard was highly efficient, managing his third 20-point effort in six February contests despite playing his lowest amount of minutes since Jan. 22. Matthews has been outstanding from the field in the last three games in particular, shooting 59.5 percent (22-for-37) over that span. He was on fire from long range Saturday, with his six three-pointers equaling his second-highest total on the season.