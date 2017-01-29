Matthews (hip) has been cleared to play against the Spurs on Sunday and isn't expected to be on any sort of minutes restrictions, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Matthews has missed the last two games with a right hip strain, but after testing out the injury during Sunday's shootaround, he's now feeling healthy enough to take the court. Look for Matthews to jump back into the starting lineup at shooting guard, which should push Dorian Finney-Smith back to the bench. Matthews is expected to take on his normal allotment of minutes, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting him active.