Matthews (hip) will participate in Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks, Brad Townsend of SportsDay reports.

Matthews strained his right hip during Sunday's victory over the Lakers and was unable to return to play during the second half. Matthews claims that although there may be some physical limitations affecting his play, he'll be available and will pull himself out if necessary. If his playing time becomes limited, Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Anderson could see a boost in minutes.