Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will play Wednesday vs. Knicks
Matthews (hip) will play Wednesday against the Knicks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Matthews strained his right hip during Sunday's blowout victory over the Lakers and was unable to return, but it doesn't sound like the injury is too serious. The swingman said after Wednesday's morning shootaround that although there may be some physical limitations that affect his play, but he's unlikely to face any sort of minutes restriction as a result. Even so, those entering DFS lineups Wednesday may want to avoid rolling with Matthews while he may be at less-than-full strength.
