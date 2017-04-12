Mavericks' Wesley Matthews: Will rest Wednesday
Matthews will be rested for the Mavericks' season finale Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Eddie Sefko of SportsDay reports.
With the Mavericks out of playoff contention, they'll opt to rest Matthews in order to get a look at some of the younger players. He will finish the season averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.2 minutes per game while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. In his absence, expect Devin Harris, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nicolas Brussino and Jared Uthoff to see extended run on the wing.
