Updating a previous report, Matthews (hip) will sit out both Wednesday's game against the Knicks and Thursday's matchup with the Thunder, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Matthews is reportedly dealing with a hip strain and after clearing him to play earlier Wednesday, they've now back tracked and are opting to keep him out for the upcoming two contests. That leaves Sunday's outing versus the Spurs for his next opportunity to play, although we should see his status updated at some point earlier in the weekend. With Matthews out, look for Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Anderson to pick up the extra minutes made available on the wing over the next two contests.