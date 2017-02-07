Ferrell finished with 15 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 110-87 loss against the Nuggets.

Ferrell is averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over his past four outings. While he struggled a bit with his shot in this one, he continues to start and produce in multiple categories. The undrafted rookie has come out of nowhere to emerge as a useful fantasy option in standard fantasy leagues of 12 or more teams. He's also worth grabbing in most rotisserie formats since he is starting, as he has been strong in triples, points and assists while also posting nine steals through five games with the Mavs.