Ferrell started and played 36 minutes during Sunday's 105-101 victory over the Spurs, contributing nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Just hours after signing with the team, Ferrell earned big minutes in his debut and helped put the game away when he coolly converted a pair of free throws with the clock ticking down. Deron Williams (toe) will miss at least one more game, likely meaning another start for Ferrell, and his impressive showing Sunday bodes well for his chances of sticking with the team past his initial 10-day contract.