Ferrell finished with 32 points (11-17 FG, 9-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds over 39 minutes in Friday's 108-104 win against the Trail Blazers.

Ferrell shattered his previous career best of 19 points set Monday against the Cavaliers. The point guard has likely already done enough to secure a second 10-day contract, if not earn a deal for the remainder of the season. He has averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds over his past three outings. If he can nail down a roster spot with the Mavs for the long haul he might be worth adding in all deeper fantasy formats.