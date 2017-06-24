Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Mavs picking up option
The Mavs have opted to pick up Ferrell's option for $1.3 million, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Ferrell made this decision easy for the Mavericks, as he excelled after initially signing a 10-day contract with the team mid-season. He started 29-of-36 games with the club, and tallied 11.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 dimes, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 triples across 29.1 minutes per game in the process. The Indiana product will presumably see his role reduced in the upcoming season, as the Mavericks drafted point guard Dennis Smith Jr. with the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Also, J.J. Barea and Seth Curry are still both under contract with the team, so it remains to be seen how the rotation will play out. Barea would seem the likely candidate to be on the outside looking in if the team opts to air on the side of youth.
