Ferrell produced nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and four steals over 26 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime win over the Jazz.

The rookie saw his streak of five straight double-digit scoring efforts snapped, but made up for some of the offensive shortfall with solid production across the rest of the stat sheet. Ferrell has been excellent on the defensive end in particular, with Thursday's outing marking his second four-steal game in the last six contests, as well as the fourth game overall with multiple thefts in the seven games he's played in a Mavs uniform. The dynamic guard remains a superb pick-up in all formats, although his play since joining Dallas has likely made his presence on the wire scarce in the majority of leagues at this point.