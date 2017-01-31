Ferrell finished with a career-high 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four steals and three assists over 38 minutes in Monday's 104-97 win against the Cavaliers.

Ferrell just made his debut Sunday, and he already has made an big impact. He is averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals over his past two outings while playing 37.0 minutes. Ferrell likely has already done enough to at least get a second 10-day contract, if not a deal to stick around for the remainder of the season.