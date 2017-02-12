Ferrell supplied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds over 32 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 win over the Magic.

The dynamic rookie didn't let a move to the bench affect him, as he still managed a full stat line and played double the amount of minutes of the returning Deron Williams (toe). Ferrell has double-digit point totals in six of his seven games with the Mavericks and figures to continue holding down a consistent role in the backcourt rotation for the time being, particularly while J.J. Barea (calf) remains sidelined.