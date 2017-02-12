Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Will come off bench Saturday vs. Magic
Ferrell will come off the bench for Saturday's matchup with the Magic.
With Deron Williams (toe) healthy, Ferrell will head to the bench. Ferrell has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.0 steals across 35.3 minutes per game since joining the Mavericks, but will likely see a lighter workload while Williams is healthy.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Modest but full stat line Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Drops in two more triples•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Signs two-year deal•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Erupts for 32 points in victory•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Posts career-high 19 points in victory•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Earns big minutes in Mavericks debut•