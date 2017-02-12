Ferrell will come off the bench for Saturday's matchup with the Magic.

With Deron Williams (toe) healthy, Ferrell will head to the bench. Ferrell has averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.0 steals across 35.3 minutes per game since joining the Mavericks, but will likely see a lighter workload while Williams is healthy.

