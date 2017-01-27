Ferrell will sign a 10-day contract with the Mavericks, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

The Mavericks already have 15 players on their roster, so they'll likely have to cut someone to make room for the undrafted rookie point guard. Ferrell made his NBA debut with the Nets earlier this season, logging 5.4 points, 1.7 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game before he was cut after Jeremy Lin returned from a hamstring injury. He then joined the D-League's Long Island Nets before getting the call from the Mavericks, who are in need of some extra depth at point guard. The team played Thursday's game against the Thunder without Deron Williams (toe) and J.J. Barea (calf), and fill-in starter Pierre Jackson exited in the first half with a strained hamstring. Look for Ferrell's deal with the Mavericks to become official before Sunday's game against the Spurs.