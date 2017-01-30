Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Will start Sunday vs. Spurs
Ferrell will draw the start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Despite just being signed to a 10-day contract Friday, Ferrell will get the start at the point guard slot due to an array of injuries to the Mavericks backcourt. In 10 games with the Nets earlier this season, Ferrell provided 5.4 points and 1.7 assists across 15.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Earns big minutes in Mavericks debut•
-
Mavericks' Yogi Ferrell: Will sign 10-day contract with Dallas•
-
Yogi Ferrell: Waived by Brooklyn•
-
Nets' Yogi Ferrell: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Yogi Ferrell: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Yogi Ferrell: Recalled from Long Island•