Ferrell will draw the start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Despite just being signed to a 10-day contract Friday, Ferrell will get the start at the point guard slot due to an array of injuries to the Mavericks backcourt. In 10 games with the Nets earlier this season, Ferrell provided 5.4 points and 1.7 assists across 15.1 minutes per game.