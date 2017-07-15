Michael Gbinije: To be waived by Pistons
Gbinije will be waived by the Pistons, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Instead of guaranteeing the $1.3 million they would have owed Gbinije next season, the Pistons will opt to waive the 25-year-old guard. He appeared in just nine games for the team last season, totaling four points, three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes of action.
More News
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Out Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Out again Friday vs. Rockets•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Out with illness Wednesday vs. Raptors•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: No longer dealing with ankle injury•
-
Pistons' Michael Gbinije: Doubtful Friday vs. Magic•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...