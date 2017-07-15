Play

Gbinije will be waived by the Pistons, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Instead of guaranteeing the $1.3 million they would have owed Gbinije next season, the Pistons will opt to waive the 25-year-old guard. He appeared in just nine games for the team last season, totaling four points, three rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes of action.

