Mike Dunleavy: Officially waived by Hawks

Dunleavy was waived by the Hawks on Friday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

As expected, Dunleavy was let go by the Hawks in an attempt avoid his guaranteed contract before the 12:01AM deadline on Saturday. After joining Atlanta mid-season following a stint with Cleveland, Dunleavy shot nearly 43 percent from long range. He will likely draw interested from playoff-bound teams as a veteran sharpshooter off the pine.