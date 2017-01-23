Mo Williams: Claimed by Nuggets again, will be waived

Williams (knee) was claimed off waivers by the Nuggets on Monday, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.

In what's turned into somewhat of a running joke, Williams will technically return to the Nuggets for the second time in the last week in a move aimed at helping Denver reach the NBA's salary floor. The expectation is that Williams will be waived in short order, and once that happens all signs point to the Nuggets re-signing Alonzo Gee to a second 10-day contract to fill the vacant roster spot. As for Williams, he'll return to the free agent pool, as he still has not officially filed for retirement through the league office. While he hasn't played a single game on the season, the veteran has officially made stops in Cleveland, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Denver (twice).