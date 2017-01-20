Mo Williams: Waived by Philadelphia on Friday

Williams was waived by the 76ers on Friday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

The 76ers claimed Williams off waivers from the Nuggets earlier in the day, but it was only a procedural move to draw closer to the league's salary floor, as the team never intended to have the point guard, who has essentially indicated that he's retired, report to Philadelphia. In order to facilitate Williams' brief acquisition, the 76ers first let point guard Chasson Randle's 10-day contract expire. After Williams was claimed and then subsequently waived, Randle was signed to a second 10-day contract to fill the 76ers' 15th roster spot.