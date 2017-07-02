Nene Hilario: Re-ups with Rockets for three years

Hilario (groin) has agreed to sign a three-year, $11 million contract with the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Hilario originally singed a four-year deal with the Rockets late last week, but the league denied it due to the current over-38 rule. However, as expected he's now agreed to a revised three-year deal, so the veteran is slated to be back for his second season in Houston. Hilario should slot back in as one of the top big men off the bench, but his age and injury history largely hold him to short stints on the floor, which restricts his overall fantasy upside. Hilario averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 17.9 minutes during the 2016-17 campaign.