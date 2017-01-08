Bennett (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 105-95 loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Bennett typically gets off the bench in blowouts, and even though they dropped their sixth straight game Sunday, the Nets remained competitive, which has been the case in most of those contests. As a result, Bennett has only made one appearance during that stretch, a three-minute stint against the Pacers on Jan. 5. Bennett, who is averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game on the season, seems unlikely to gain entry into coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation while the frontcourt remains healthy.