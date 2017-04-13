Nets' Archie Goodwin: Drops season-high 20 points in finale
Goodwin totaled 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during a 112-73 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.
Goodwin's 20 points off the bench marked a season high and a team high as the team held out several players. He was able to have his best game of the season in the finale, as the seven boards, four dimes, 29 minutes received and 11 field goal attempts were all season highs well.
