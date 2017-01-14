Bogdanovic provided 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 132-113 loss to the Raptors.

With the Nets' rotation in a constant state of flux due to injury and a poor record, one of the only things remaining constant is Bogdanovic's love of shooting. Since December, he's averaging 26.2 minutes and providing 13.8 points on 11.1 field goal attempts per game, 5.0 of which come from behind the arc. Over that same stretch, he's connected on 43.3 percent of his field goals overall, and 39.0 percent from three. Fantasy owners will be disappointed if they expect much production in other categories, or even consistent minutes, from Bogdanovic.