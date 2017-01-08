Bogdanovic finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in a 105-95 loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Bogdanovic turned in a more well-rounded stat sheet than usual Sunday, as he's typically only an asset in points and three-pointers. The season-high-tying eight rebounds in particular were a surprise, considering Bogdanovic had grabbed only nine rebounds combined over his preceding four games. Fantasy owners shouldn't count on him replicating this performance on the glass.