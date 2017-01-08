Bogdanovic finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 35 minutes in a 105-95 loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Bogdanovic turned in a more well-rounded stat sheet than usual Sunday, as he's typically only an asset in points and three-pointers. The season-high-tying eight rebounds in particular were a surprise, considering Bogdanovic had grabbed only nine rebounds combined over his preceding four games. Fantasy owners shouldn't count on him replicating this performance on the glass.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola