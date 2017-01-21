Bogdanovic scored 23 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during a 143-114 win over New Orleans on Friday.

After putting up less than 10 shots in his last two games, Bogdanovic kicked it up a gear on Friday. He shifted into attack mode, and used his strength to bulldoze his way to the rim when he couldn't get a clean look from outside. Of course, it helps when New Orleans, a top eight defensive team in terms of Defensive Rating, is hemorrhaging points at the ungodly rate they were, but it's still nice to see Bogdanovic take matters into his own hands from time to time. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect Bogdanovic to see much success over the next two games, though. The Pelicans face the Hornets on Saturday (seventh ranked DEF RTG), then tip off against the Spurs on Monday (third ranked DEF RTG).