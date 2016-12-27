Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Moves to bench role Monday
Bogdanovic will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Bogdanovic hasn't been particularly effective of late, combining to shoot just 6-for-21 from the field and 3-for-11 from the three-point line over the Nets' last three games. Joe Harris will be elevated into the starting lineup in his place, which could mean Bogdanovic sees his playing time take an even bigger hit. It's yet to be reported whether this is just a one-game, matchup based assignment, or if the Nets will use this lineup moving forward.
More News
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 26 points off bench•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Records fourth straight game with at least 20 points•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Paces team with 20 points in blowout loss•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores team-high 24 in Saturday's loss•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 29 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 18 points in blowout loss•