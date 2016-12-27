Bogdanovic will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Bogdanovic hasn't been particularly effective of late, combining to shoot just 6-for-21 from the field and 3-for-11 from the three-point line over the Nets' last three games. Joe Harris will be elevated into the starting lineup in his place, which could mean Bogdanovic sees his playing time take an even bigger hit. It's yet to be reported whether this is just a one-game, matchup based assignment, or if the Nets will use this lineup moving forward.