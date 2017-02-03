Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Out Friday vs. Pacers for rest
Bogdanovic will be out for Friday's game against the Pacers for rest, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson has made some lineup switches as of late, making moves to get younger players more run. Bogdanovic resting will also open up some minutes for young guys, especially Caris LeVert, who will be starting in his place. It's assumed this will only be a one-game absence, so Bogdanovic should be available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
