Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 10 in return to starting lineup
Bogdanovic recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during a 101-99 loss to Chicago on Wednesday.
Bogdanovic had been demoted to the bench for Monday's game against the Hornets as Joe Harris started, but Harris (hip) sat out Wednesday's game. The 6-8 shooting guard cooled off Wednesday after he had posted 26 points on Monday. We'll see if Bogdanovic continues to start once Harris comes back, but his production shouldn't be affected too much, regardless.
