Bogdanovic posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during a 104-95 loss to New Orleans on Thursday.

Bogdanovic had a rough shooting night Thursday against a short-handed Pelicans team missing Anthony Davis (hip). He typically doesn't provide a lot of production on the stat sheet other than points, and his reputation as an outside shooter is misguided. Bogdanovic is a career sub 40 percent three-point shooter, and since his game isn't very versatile his fantasy value plummets every time he has an off game. Prospective owners beware; Bogdanovic is an extremely volatile commodity.