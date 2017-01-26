Bogdanovic recorded 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 26 minutes in a 109-106 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

The crafty scoring Bogdanovic's efforts to work his way into the teeth of Miami's defense for buckets and fouls was eased by the early exit of Heat center Hassan Whiteside midway through the game, and he capitalized with a very solid outing. Unfortunately very solid is close to the ceiling for Bogdanovic who is averaging 13.2 points on 43.3 percent shooting in 25.3 minutes per game thus far through January.