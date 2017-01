Bogdanovic put up 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and a setal in 31 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to Cleveland.

After taking Joe Harris' starting small foward spot, Bogdanovic is now on the radar for many fantasy leagues. The Croatian has improved as a scorer in each of the three seasons he's played so far, and Friday marks the eighth time this season Bogdanovic has scored 20-plus points.