Bogdanovic scored 26 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT) with four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes off the bench in Monday's 120-118 win over the Hornets.

Bogdanovic's move to the bench had little impact on his playing time as he logged more minutes Monday than each of his last four games as a starter. It was also his best game in that span by far so the Nets may be inclined to continue bringing him off the bench. The Croatian is capable of pacing the Nets scoring charge, but his inconsistency has been frustrating at times. His breakout performance Monday came on the heels of a dismal zero point effort last Friday.