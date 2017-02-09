Bogdanovic recorded 21 points (6-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Wizards.

Bogdanovic was looking to score aggressively all night on Wednesday, and he ended up with his second consecutive 20-plus point game. It was the first time he's recorded back-to-back 20 point games all season. His aggressiveness also appeared to pay dividends in the assist department as his four dimes tied a season-high.