Bogdanovic scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 loss to the Hornets.

It's his first game with 20 or more points in almost three weeks -- in fact, the last time Bogdanovic hit that mark was the last time the Nets won a game, and they've lost 10 straight since. Brooklyn's lineup remains in flux as they try to find rotations that work, but expect the 27-year-old to be one of the few constants in their starting five.

