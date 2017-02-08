Bogdanovic scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 loss to the Hornets.

It's his first game with 20 or more points in almost three weeks -- in fact, the last time Bogdanovic hit that mark was the last time the Nets won a game, and they've lost 10 straight since. Brooklyn's lineup remains in flux as they try to find rotations that work, but expect the 27-year-old to be one of the few constants in their starting five.