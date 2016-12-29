Nets' Bojan Bogdanovic: Starts at small forward Wednesday
Bogdanovic will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.
Bogdanovic was demoted to the bench on Monday versus the Hornets, as the Nets wanted to give Joe Harris a look with the starters. However, with Harris sitting out due to a hip injury, Bogdanovic will jump back into the starting five and will look to build off his impressive 26-point performance on Monday off the bench. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is also dealing with an illness, so Bogdanovic could be relied upon for the bulk of the minutes at small forward.
