Bogdanovic will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Bogdanovic was demoted to the bench on Monday versus the Hornets, as the Nets wanted to give Joe Harris a look with the starters. However, with Harris sitting out due to a hip injury, Bogdanovic will jump back into the starting five and will look to build off his impressive 26-point performance on Monday off the bench. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is also dealing with an illness, so Bogdanovic could be relied upon for the bulk of the minutes at small forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola