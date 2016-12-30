Bogdanovic will start at small forward Friday against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Joe Harris (ankle) is set to miss his second straight game, but given Harris' lack of production lately, Bogdanovic, who started in Wednesday against the Bulls, may have remained in the lineup Friday regardless of the Nets' health on the wing. Bogdanovic has seven 20-point games on his resume for the season, including a 26-point effort Monday against the Hornets, but he's been woefully inconsistent. In his last five games, Bogdanovic has produced totals of five, 12, zero, 26 and 10 points.