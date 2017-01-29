Nets' Brook Lopez: Explodes for team-high 25 points
Lopez (rest) went for 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal over 30 minutes in Saturday's 129-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
After being given Friday night's tilt against the Cavs off for rest, Lopez was back in the lineup and put together his ninth effort of at least 20 points in the last 10 games. The veteran big man is enjoying an excellent shooting stretch, one that has seen him tally a 50-percent success rate from behind the arc over his last 20 attempts. His 47.6 percent shooting from the floor over 13 January contests is also his second-best figure in that category this season.
