Nets' Brook Lopez: Grabs just one rebound in loss

Lopez scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), and added a rebound and an assist in 33 minutes Friday during a 116-108 loss to Cleveland.

A lot of praise has been laid on Brooklyn for unleashing Brook Lopez's three-point game. He's averaging an astonishing 5.2 attempts from deep per game, 26 times more three-point attempts a game than last season. But by pulling Lopez out behind the arc, the Nets lose out on a big offensive rebounding presence. Lopez is averaging just 1.6 offensive rebounds this season, the fewest he's averaged since 2011.

