Nets' Brook Lopez: Leads team in scoring with 30 points Friday vs. Heat

Lopez provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, and one assist across 31 minutes during Friday's 108-99 loss to the Heat.

With no other Nets player providing more than 15 points, and the team shooting a sub-par 43.2 percent, Lopez was a bright spot for his squad Friday. He got the best of Heat center Hassan Whiteside and shot a season-high 12 free throws on route to his fifth 30-point game of the year. Despite his occasional rest days, Lopez is still a top fantasy center, averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.7 blocks across 29.4 minutes per game, and remains one of the only constants in the Nets' frequently changing rotation.