Nets' Brook Lopez: Pours in 26 points Sunday

Lopez recorded 26 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes in a 105-95 loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Lopez was able to outscore the 76ers' Joel Embiid (20 points) in the head-to-head matchup, but with few others stepping up to provide much assistance on the offensive end, the Nets dropped their sixth straight game. The center's production had been relatively quiet after his 33-point outburst on Dec. 28, due in some part to his decline in three-point shooting. Lopez had gone a combined 4-of-18 from behind the arc in his preceding four games, but perhaps Sunday's 3-of-7 showing will serve as a springboard.