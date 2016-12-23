Nets' Brook Lopez: Pours in game-high 28 points in loss

Lopez registered 28 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in a 117-101 loss to the Warriors.

The Nets surprisingly took a 16-point lead into halftime while on the strength of Lopez's exploits from long distance and the interior, but order restored itself in the second half, as the Warriors won the final two quarters by 32 points while Lopez was held to five points over that stretch. Despite the Nets suffering yet another loss, Lopez continues to chug along nicely with five consecutive games with at least 20 points, while supplementing the scoring with 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.2 treys per contest.