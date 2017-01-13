Nets' Brook Lopez: Puts up 20 points in loss

Lopez scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes Thursday during a 104-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Lopez missed a ton of threes against a New Orleans team missing Anthony Davis (hip), but he's on a bit of a roll now, scoring 20-plus points in three straight games while shooting over 50 percent from the field. Still, it's a bit alarming how Brooklyn has shoved Lopez completely to the perimeter. He's grabbed just 17 rebounds over his last five games, while hoisting up 26 three-pointers. That's ridiculous for a seven-foot tall human being with a legitimate post-up game.