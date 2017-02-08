Nets' Brook Lopez: Scores 20 in Tuesday's loss

Lopez scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-107 loss to the Hornets.

That's now three straight games with 20 or more points for Lopez, but the performances haven't been enough to snap the Nets' 10-game losing streak. He's also stepping up on the defensive end, averaging 2.0 blocks over his last six, but his 5.7 boards per game over that stretch still leave a lot to be desired.