Nets' Brook Lopez: Scores game-high 20 in Tuesday's loss

Lopez scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 Ft) while adding two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to the Hawks.

It's his second straight game with 20 or more points, but Lopez's production on the glass has been almost non-existent lately, as he has only five total boards in the last three games and hasn't reach double digits in a game since mid-November. The 28-year-old has never been an elite performer on the glass, but his current pace of 5.0 a game is a full rebound shy of his previous career worst.